Russia outpaces competition in development of unmanned combat modules — UVZ

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia is ahead of its competitors in the development and production of unmanned combat modules, Alexander Potapov, CEO of the Uralvagonzavod Group (UVZ, part of the state tech corporation Rostec), said at the unveiling ceremony of a monument to Yury Maksarev in Moscow.

"It is not enough to assess the concept of robotic armored vehicles simply in terms of relevance and future potential. This work is being carried out continuously so that, as technology advances to the next level, we are able to engage new enemy targets while preserving personnel. The whole world is moving in this direction, and here we are ahead of our counterparts in developing the unmanned module under Project A. The way we are advancing production in this area is qualitatively different from what is happening in other countries," he said.

Potapov's comments came on May 26 in Moscow at an unveiling ceremony of a monument to Yury Maksarev, the creator of the world’s first assembly line for the T-34 tank and founder of the Russian patent system. The event was organized by the Uralvagonzavod Group and Federal Intellectual Property, Patent and Trademark Service (Rospatent).