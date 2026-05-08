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Military operation in Ukraine

Russian ground robotic systems immune to EW due to special frequencies — operator

A robotic system operator of Russia’s Battlegroup South’s 1194th Motorized Rifle Regiment, call sign "Korney," also noted that operating the device is extremely simple and requires no special training

LUGANSK, May 8. /TASS/. Ground-based robotic systems used by the Russian military in the Konstantinovka area of the Donetsk People’s Republic are virtually immune to electronic warfare (EW) due to the use of special frequencies, a robotic system operator of Russia’s Battlegroup South’s 1194th Motorized Rifle Regiment, call sign "Korney," told TASS.

"The ground-based robotic systems are designed to operate on special frequencies and are immune to EW, both from the enemy and from our side," he said.

The operator also noted that operating the device is extremely simple and requires no special training, as it is equipped with two sticks, and all actions are pre-programmed by specialists.

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Military operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
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