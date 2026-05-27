Sukhoi test pilot touts combat potential of Russian Su-57D fighter

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The twin-seat fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57D fighter could give a big boost to Russia's air units, Sergey Bogdan, chief pilot of the Sukhoi Design Bureau of Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the Rostec state tech corporation), who took the aircraft out for its maiden flight, told TASS.

"These aircraft can be considered independent combat units. The paradigm of war is evolving, and the combat capabilities of a unit with twin-seater aircraft could be expanded. This format is becoming especially relevant in the context of the network-centric nature of modern conflicts. The functions and capabilities of a twin-seater (cockpit) aircraft for interaction with other aircraft are much broader," he noted.

According to the pilot, additional missions may be assigned to the twin-seater aircraft in the near future. "But this is a matter of the future; the window of combat opportunity for twin-seater aircraft is only just opening," he added.

On May 19, it was announced that the United Aircraft Corporation began flight tests of the Sukhoi Su-57D multirole fifth-generation fighter. According to the state corporation, the first flight was performed by Hero of Russia Sergey Bogdan. Rostec’s press service clarified that the twin-seat Su-57 can be used to organize and control combat operations of a joint group of manned and unmanned aircraft, creating a unified information and control space.