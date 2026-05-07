Bangladesh expresses interest in projects with Russia in gas sector — Russian envoy

NEW DELHI, May 7. /TASS/. The Bangladeshi side has expressed interest in joint projects with Russia in the gas sector, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Khozin said in an interview with TASS.

"The Bangladeshi side has expressed interest in joint energy projects, particularly in the gas sector" during contacts with the embassy, he said, adding that "Gazprom International Limited has extensive experience working in Bangladesh and is interested in resuming cooperation with the South Asian country in the gas sector."

Moreover, Russian companies operating in the solar energy sector have submitted proposals to the Bangladeshi side for the implementation of joint initiatives, the diplomat noted. "Now, with the arrival of a new government interested in implementing energy projects, the parties can begin concrete discussions," he said.