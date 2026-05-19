Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Tuesday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.17% to 2,663.72 and 1,159.82 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble fell by 9.15 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 10.52 rubles.

As of 10:16 a.m. Moscow time (07:16 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.14% at 2,664.58 and 1,160.2 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was down by 11.25 kopecks at 10.499 rubles, having dropped below 10.5 rubles for the first time since February 8, 2023.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker edged up by 0.08% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,670.27 points.