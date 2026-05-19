Trade turnover between Russia, Belarus up in Q1 2026 — official

PSKOV, May 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Belarus increased in the first three months of this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

"In the first three months of 2026, our trade turnover grew by 7.1%. Compared to the same period in 2025, it reached almost $13 bln," he said at a meeting of the high-level group of the Council of Ministers of the Union State.

"Overall, we noted an increase in mutual supplies of many commodity items in January and March. Food supplies went up, <…> primarily sunflower oil, pork, and animal feed. Textile exports increased 1.9-fold," he added.