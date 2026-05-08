Truce commencement, Kiev’s ceasefire breaches — Russian Defense Ministry’s statements

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. All the Russian battlegroups fully ceased combat operations in compliance with the truce declared by President of Russia Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Victory Day celebrations and stayed at their positions from the start of May 8, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military continues striking Russian army positions and civilian facilities in the borderline areas of the Belgorod and Kursk Regions. Overall, Russia has registered 1,365 ceasefire violations by the Kiev regime, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. Russian troops acted in a tit-for-tat manner in retaliation to Kiev’s ceasefire violations.

TASS has put together key statements by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Truce commencement

- All the Russian battlegroups fully ceased combat operations in the special military operation area in compliance with the truce declared by President Putin on the occasion of Victory Day celebrations and stayed at their positions from 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 8, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

Ukraine’s ceasefire violations

- Despite the truce declared by Russia, Ukrainian armed formations continued delivering strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and artillery on Russian army positions and civilian facilities in the borderline areas of the Belgorod and Kursk Regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

- The Ukrainian military has violated the truce 1,365 times in the special military operation area during the truce, the ministry specified.

- The Ukrainian army has delivered 887 UAV strikes, including 394 strikes by FPV drones, 107 strikes by octocopters, 171 strikes by fixed-wing UAVs and 215 strikes with munitions dropped from UAVs, it said.

- Ukrainian troops have shelled Russian army positions 153 times from artillery weapons, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars and tanks, the ministry reported.

- In addition, since 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 8, Russian air defense forces have shot down 396 Ukrainian aerial attack weapons outside the special military operation area, including 390 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and six Neptune long-range missiles, it said.

Kiev regime’s terrorist nature and Russia’s response

- Ukraine’s deliberate destructive actions against Russia confirm the Kiev regime’s terrorist nature, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- Amid the Ukrainian army’s drone and artillery strikes, Russian forces have delivered tit-for-tat strikes in retaliation to Kiev’s ceasefire violations, the ministry reported.