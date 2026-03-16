Moscow boosting mass production of Yolka interceptor drones

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Moscow’s newest Yolka drone interceptors have been put into mass production, and the production volumes are rising, the official manufacturer of the developer company told TASS.

"Mass production of the latest portable Yolka drone kinetic-kill system, equipped with artificial intelligence, is rapidly increasing. The drone was developed and is being manufactured in Moscow. Various modifications are being produced. This ensures the system’s regular upgrading and rapid response to new threats. This provides reliable protection for military and civilian infrastructure," the company representatives stated.

According to a representative of the official manufacturer, the Yolka combines high autonomy and precision. "The system independently detects the target, corrects the flight trajectory in real time, and destroys the target with a safe kinetic strike. Artificial intelligence minimizes human error and responds to threats even during approach, making the drone an essential element of modern air defense," the expert noted.

He added that work is currently underway to improve the Yolka’s target accuracy, lethality, and maneuverability.

It was previously reported that the drone interceptor system is already being used to protect Russia’s border areas, as well as in the special military operations zone in Ukraine. The Yolka is a portable interception system that destroys targets with kinetic energy, no warheads needed. It is designed to engage a wide range of targets, from FPV and reconnaissance drones to heavy aircraft-type attack drones. The Yolka weighs 1.3 kg and has a flight speed of up to 230 km/h. Its acquisition and engagement range is up to 3 km.