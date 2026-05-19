Work at Bushehr NPP to return to schedule soon — Rosatom CEO

BEIJING, May 19. /TASS/. Work at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran could return to its scheduled pace in the coming weeks, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said.

"This (the US and Israeli strikes on Iran — TASS) is, of course, keeping us from a full restart and from bringing our colleagues back. However, 20 of our guys remain on-site; 20 volunteers are working directly at the plant. They are not just bystanders or passive observers — they are highly experienced managers," Likhachev told reporters.

Likhachev expressed confidence that operations at the Bushehr NPP would be brought up to "scheduled targets" "in the coming weeks."

"The only way to keep the situation from reaching a critical point is to simply exclude nuclear facility zones from the theater of military operations. That is the only option," he stressed.