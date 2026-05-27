Foreign investors ready to increase investment in Hainan free trade port

HAIKOU, May 27. /TASS/. Major Chinese and foreign financial institutions have expressed interest in expanding investment in the Hainan Free Trade Port in southern China’s Hainan Province, highlighting the region’s growing attractiveness for international capital and the development of cross-border financing mechanisms, China News Service reported.

The statements were made during the investment conference "Connecting Two Ports – Access to the Global Market," held in the city of Haikou. Representatives of Morgan Stanley, Commerzbank, CDH Investments, Invesco Great Wall, and other financial organizations took part in the event.

Morgan Stanley Asia Executive Director Zhou Zihan pointed to renewed international investor interest in Chinese assets. According to him, the average subscription ratio for IPOs of Chinese companies in Hong Kong since the beginning of 2026 has reached 13.3 times, exceeding 40 times in some cases. He stressed that the company intends to help attract long-term international capital to Hainan Province.

Commerzbank representative Zhang Liang, in turn, said that around 7,000 German companies continue operating on the Chinese market. The bank plans to support the development of cross-border capital flows and facilitate the entry of Hainan enterprises into the European market.

Representatives of the investment sector also announced plans to expand cooperation. Invesco Great Wall said that in 2025 the company invested more than 160 mln yuan in Hainan bonds, while the total volume of investments in shares and debt instruments of companies in the region exceeded 2.1 bln yuan. CDH Investments highlighted Hainan’s prospects in the fields of space technologies, the marine economy, new infrastructure, and high-tech manufacturing. The company is considering the creation of joint funds for cross-border investments and M&A deals.

Forum participants emphasized that the Hainan Free Trade Port is becoming one of China’s key platforms for financial openness, international cooperation and testing of new capital flow mechanisms.