Russia thwarted new Kiev’s attacks against Black Sea gas pipelines

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the infrastructure related to TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines on March 17-19 and the attacks were repelled, Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said in a comment.

"On March 17-19 the Ukrainian armed forces again attacked facilities of critical international energy infrastructure supporting export supplies of gas over TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines. According to Gazprom’s reports, attempts of drone strikes against three compressor stations were recorded. The largest number of drones, 22 units, were used against the Russkaya station," Zakharova noted.

"Three and one drones were respectively used against the two other ones, Kazachya and Beregovaya. Owing to efficient joint action of forces of the Russian Defense Ministry and mobile response teams, all the attacks were thwarted and damage to listed facilities was prevented," she added.