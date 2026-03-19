Netanyahu says Iran now deprived of ability to enrich uranium, produce missiles

TEL AVIV, March 20. /TASS/. Twenty days of strikes on Iran have deprived the Islamic Republic of its ability to enrich uranium and produce missiles, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters.

"Already now, after 20 days, I can tell you: Iran does not have the ability to enrich uranium today, and it does not have the ability to produce ballistic missiles. We continue to crush these capabilities. We will crush them to the point of ashes," he said.

"Iran's missile and drone arsenal is being massively degraded and will be destroyed. Hundreds of their launchers have been destroyed, their stockpiles of missiles are being hit hard, and so are the industries that produce them. That's important," he emphasized.