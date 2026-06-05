Achieving special military operation goals to strengthen Russia's position — Lavrov

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed confidence that achieving the goals of the special military operation would significantly strengthen Russia's position in the international arena.

The head of Russian diplomacy noted that the current "era is interesting." "I have no doubt that it will be a long-lasting era," he added.

"We will do everything to defend our interests on various fronts at each specific stage, every day in our practical work, starting with financial, economic, transport, technological, and, of course, on the front of the special military operation because a lot will depend on it. And I have no doubt that achieving the goals of the special military operation will significantly strengthen our positions in the international arena," Lavrov stressed in an interview with Izvestia.