Presumably Ukrainian naval drone explodes in Romanian port of Constanta with no casualties

BUCHAREST, June 5. /TASS/. A naval drone spotted in the waters of the Romanian civilian port of Constanta spontaneously exploded causing no casualties, the press service of the Romanian Ministry of Defense has said.

"The naval drone discovered this morning, June 5, in the civilian port of Constanta, near the headquarters of the Romanian Agency for the Rescue of Life at Sea, exploded at around 10:30 a.m. local time without causing any casualties," the statement stated.

The Defense Ministry did not specify the origin of the drone, but clarified that it "is not part of the Romanian army's equipment and was not involved in the exercises recently organized by the Ministry of Defense in the Black Sea." The naval drone, the Ministry of Defense adds, "belongs to the type of crewless boats used in the war in Ukraine."

The scene has been cordoned off by forces from the Romanian Intelligence Service (State Security), the Coast Guard, and the Ministry of Defense. The drone's fragments are being examined, and the prosecutor's office at the Constanta Court is investigating the incident.

The naval drone that exploded in the port of Constanta was presumably Ukrainian, military analyst Sandu Mateiu, Retired Captain First Class of the Romanian Navy, told the Digi-24 television channel. He stated that the drone was a Magura-type drone, in service with the Ukrainian armed forces.

The TV broadcaster reports that four more naval drones have been found in the coastal area of Constanta. These UAVs were discovered following an inspection ordered by Raed Arafat, head of the Department of Emergency Situations of the Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs. Speaking at a press conference he announced that, as a precaution, the coastal area within one kilometer of the sea in Constanta had been evacuated, and the RO-ALERT alarm signal had been sent to the mobile phones of city residents.