Switzerland advances to Round of 16 of FIFA World Cup

WASHINGTON, July 3. /TASS/. Switzerland defeated Algeria 2-0 in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup hosted by Canada’s Vancouver.

Breel Embolo scored in the 10th minute and Dan Ndoye scored in the 46th minute.

This marks the fourth consecutive time that the Swiss national team has advanced to the Round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup. Previously, the knockout stage began at this point. The Swiss have only won twice in World Cup knockout matches, once in 1934 and once in 1938, reaching the quarterfinals both times.

In the Round of 16, Switzerland will face the winner of the match between Colombia and Ghana. That match will take place in the early morning hours of July 4, and the Swiss team’s Round of 16 match is scheduled for July 7.

The Algerian national team became the fifth African team to be eliminated in the Round of 32. A total of nine teams from the continent advanced past the group stage: South Africa, Senegal, Ivory Coast, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo were eliminated in the first round of the knockout stage. Meanwhile, Cape Verde, Egypt, and Ghana are set to play their matches later. Morocco is currently the only African team to advance to the Round of 16.

The World Cup is being held in the US, Mexico, and Canada and will conclude on July 19. Argentina is the defending champion.