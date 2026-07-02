Russian children rights commissioner, ICRC chief discuss Russia-Ukraine kins reunification

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova Belova and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric met in Moscow to discuss the reunification of children with families in Russia, Ukraine, and third countries.

"I held a meeting with International Committee of the Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric. We focused on reuniting children with their families in Russia, Ukraine and third countries, in line with instructions from [President] Vladimir Putin," she wrote on the Max messaging app.

According to Lvova-Belova, she "raised cases in which parents living in Russia were searching for their children in European Union countries and asked the ICRC to help facilitate family reunification."

The rights commissioner pointed out that a total of 30 children from 22 families had reunited with their loved ones in Russia since the start of Moscow’s special military operation, and another 141 kids returned to their families in Ukraine and third countries. In most cases, the reunification process involved the ICRC. Lvova-Belova thanked the ICRC for its assistance, including organizing transfers, establishing humanitarian corridors and providing accommodation for parents.

"We consider each case separately, taking into account specific circumstances, legal grounds, the children’s views, and, of course, their best interests," the Russian official noted.