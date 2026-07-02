Erdogan regularly holds consultations with Putin on regional issues — Fidan

ANKARA, July 2. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds regular consultations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on regional issues, said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

"As you know, our president is constantly consulting with Mr. Putin. Because look at our region, at the ongoing conflict in the Black Sea basin, which is important to us. The Caucasus is important to us, Central Asia and the Middle East. And in all these regions, as well as in Africa and Libya, Turkey is pursuing an effective foreign and economic policy," he said on CNN Turk.

"If you don't know the intentions of the other side, it remains to make all plans based on the worst-case scenario. Worst-case scenario planning increases costs and fuels feelings of hostility. This is becoming unproductive for us, which means that unnecessary conflicts arise.".