Three in serious condition after drone strike on bus in Lugansk People’s Republic

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Nine people who suffered injuries in a Ukrainian drone strike on a minibus taxi in the Lugansk People’s Republic have been taken to hospital, with three in serious condition, Russian Assistant Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov said.

"Nine people who were injured in an attack on a minibus taxi by Ukrainian Nazis in Lisichansk have been taken to hospital. Three of them are in serious condition. All are receiving necessary medical treatment," he told reporters.

Another three people have been provided outpatient care.