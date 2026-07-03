No more difference between two major US political parties — Marjorie Taylor Greene

WASHINGTON, July 3. /TASS/. There are now virtually no differences between the two major US political parties, but the emergence of a third powerful political force in the country is not yet in sight, former House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene (a Republican from the state of Georgia) told TASS in an interview.

"Both parties are pretty much the same. They have the same outcome. They just have different ranging of arguments, more on social issues. But I think a pretty big portion of Americans are just completely disgusted with the whole thing," the politician said.

When asked if she sees a new, powerful political force emerging in the US, Taylor Greene replied: "I think it's very hard." "It would be some time before a third party could actually get a stronghold. It's very difficult to do. And then, we'd be fighting an uphill battle against the media who are in two camps (that is, supporting either the Democrats or the Republicans - TASS)," the former lawmaker noted. "It would be very difficult, but I think there are a lot of people trying or wanting to try it," Taylor Greene added.

Greatest betrayal

She confirmed that she does not intend to vote for either the Republican or Democratic candidates in the US midterm elections in November. "But we are so angry at the Republican Party for repeatedly lying and betraying their campaign promises. So it's just gotten to a point where people like myself and [American journalist and one of the most popular conservative commentators in the US] Tucker Carlson, and many others are no longer going to reward the Republican Party with our support because they betray us every single time. And this (the war with Iran - TASS) is the biggest betrayal that's ever happened that I can recall. I mean, literally, they said no more foreign wars, and then they're launching them and waging foreign wars," Taylor Greene emphasized.

Until recently, the former lawmaker was one of the key like-minded allies of current US President Donald Trump, who also represents the U.S. Republican Party. Taylor-Green is widely regarded as one of the leading figures in the MAGA movement.

MAGA (Make America Great Again) was the main political slogan of Trump’s 2016 election campaign and and has since become firmly established in the US lexicon. However, a few months ago, the US leader effectively severed ties with Taylor Greene due to her sharp criticism of Washington’s military interventions abroad and Israel’s operation in the Gaza Strip.

In a recent interview with Columbia Journalism Review, Tucker Carlson said that he intends to do everything in his power to help establish a third major political party in the country. In his opinion, the US "is not a democracy," but rather "a one-party state posing as a democracy, and it needs to be broken.".