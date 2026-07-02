Tanzania become 34th country with direct flights from Russia in summer season

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Tanzania has become the 34th country accessible for direct flights from Russia in the summer season, said the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya.

"Tanzania has become the 34th country of destination for direct flights from Russia in the summer flight schedule," the authority said.

The first flight to Russia by Air Tanzania was made on July 2 with 123 passengers on board. Flights on the route Dar es Salaam - Moscow - Zanzibar - Dar es Salaam will be operated three times a week on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. From Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, departures will be made on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and from Dar es Salaam on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.