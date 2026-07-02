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US attained practically all its goals during negotiations with Iran — Trump

The US president said he was not going to wage a war against Iran for years
US President Donald Trump Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump
© Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

NEW YORK, July 3. /TASS/. The United States has already achieved practically all of its goals during the negotiations with Iran, US President Donald Trump said.

"And we are negotiating," he told CNBC in an interview. "I think they will agree to just anything we need."

At the same time, Trump said he was not going to wage a war against Iran for years.

"We were in Vietnam for 19 years. We were in Afghanistan for like ten years. We were in the Korean war forever. I do not even want to mention World War One and World War Two. <…> But we were many, many years in every war. I’ve been there [in Iran] for four months," Trump said. "What have I done? I’ve defeated them militarily."

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, came under attack. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (an elite branch of the Iranian armed forces) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, launching attacks against Israel. US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also targeted.

In mid-June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. On June 21-22, talks between the US and Iran regarding the implementation of the memorandum took place at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock, mediated by Doha and Islamabad.

As noted in a joint statement by Pakistan and Qatar following the first round of negotiations, the meeting attended by representatives from Iran and the US was held in a positive and constructive atmosphere; encouraging progress was achieved, including the establishment of a foundation for further technical consultations.

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United StatesIranDonald Trump
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