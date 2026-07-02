Diplomats from Russia, China, Mongolia discuss schedule for potential trilateral contacts

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Diplomats from Russia, China, and Mongolia have discussed the schedule for potential trilateral political contacts, including those at the highest and high levels, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported following consultations between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin, and Mongolian Deputy Foreign Minister Gombosuren Amartuvshin in Ulaanbaatar on July 2.

"In a traditionally friendly atmosphere of mutual trust, the parties compared their respective approaches to the further expansion of the trilateral cooperation format amid the global transformation of the world political system, and its role and place in deepening regional integration processes and strengthening security and trust in the Asian region," the report said.

The parties discussed in detail the schedule of potential trilateral political contacts for 2026, including at the highest and high levels, the implementation of the roadmap for developing cooperation, which envisages enhancing comprehensive collaboration with a focus on the political, economic, scientific-technical, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, and the program for establishing the Russia-Mongolia-China economic corridor, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.