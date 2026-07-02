GENEVA, July 2. /TASS/. Not only Russia, but also other member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) - Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan - believe that Armenia's policy of rapprochement with the European Union creates serious economic risks for the union, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS.

"Not only for Russia, our allies Kazakhstan, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan also believe that the beginning of the process of Armenia's rapprochement with the European Union poses serious risks to the economic security of the other four members of the Eurasian Economic Union," the deputy minister said.

According to Galuzin, these two integration associations are fundamentally incompatible.

"The Eurasian Economic Union differs radically, cardinally, and completely from the European Union in its regulatory and legislative framework," he said. This is why the beginning of the EU accession for a country that remains an EAEU member is "unacceptable in itself for Russia," the deputy minister added.

Galuzin noted that the share of Armenian exports, including agricultural products, to Russia and other EAEU countries is in the tens of percent, and in a number of positions it approaches 90-100%. In his opinion, the Armenian leadership should "explain to the people of the country what preferences will be lost in case of joining the European Union." The diplomat also said that Moscow is counting on holding a referendum in Armenia, where the people could speak out about the prospect of EU membership.

Earlier, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Russian Security Council and chairman of United Russia, said that Yerevan had fallen under the harsh dictates of Western countries, which would be extremely difficult for the republic to get rid of. He warned that severing existing ties with Russia would entail inevitable grave consequences for ordinary Armenians.