Pilgrims arrive in Tehran for farewell ceremony for Ali Khamenei

TEHRAN, July 2. /TASS/. Pilgrims and journalists from dozens of countries are arriving at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport to attend the farewell ceremony for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, a TASS correspondent reported.

Visitors are being greeted by mourning posters bearing the slogan "Rise Up!" dedicated to Khamenei, which have been displayed throughout the capital. A black mourning flag, several dozen meters high, has been raised at the entrance to the city alongside a large portrait of the late leader of the Islamic Republic.

The farewell ceremony will begin on July 3. High-level delegations from more than 30 countries are expected to attend. Russia will be represented by Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev. According to the Iranian authorities, several million pilgrims are expected in Tehran.

From July 4 to 5, Khamenei's body will lie in state at Mosalla of Tehran, the city's largest religious and public complex, where members of the public will be able to pay their respects. On July 6, a funeral procession will take place through the main streets of the Iranian capital, after which the body will be taken to Qom, Iran's main religious center, where mourning ceremonies will continue on July 7. Khamenei is scheduled to be buried in his hometown of Mashhad on July 9.