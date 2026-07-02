Russian forces deliver retaliatory massive strike on Ukraine — top brass

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered a massive strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites, energy infrastructure, and military airfields’ infrastructure in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkassy, Chernigov, and Kiev regions in response to attacks on civilian facilities, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"In retaliation to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by ground-based and seaborne long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of military-industrial sector, fuel and energy located in Kiev and the Kiev region, and military airfields’ infrastructure located in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkassy, Chernigov and Kiev regions," the ministry reported.