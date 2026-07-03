NATO allies now assume more security responsibilities — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, July 3. /TASS/. The Pentagon believes that its effort to make European allies more responsible for their own security is successful, US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby said.

In his words, the alliance is now moving toward an iteration where "Europe takes primary responsibility for its conventional defense."

"Many said that it could not be done - that Europe couldn’t or wouldn’t step up. That is being disproved before our eyes," he wrote on the X social network.

In his words, Washington wants to see NATO as "an alliance of partnership, not dependency."

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his frustration by the alliance’s policies. Before his re-election, he threatened to withdraw from the bloc if European partners refuse to assumer greater financial responsibility for their own security.