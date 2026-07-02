Zelensky says Kiev in contact with US negotiators

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky said that Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov is in contact with US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

"Umerov and Kushner had a conversation yesterday and the day before yesterday, and so on," he told reporters, adding that Ukraine hopes for a visit by the US negotiators.

As the situation in the Middle East somewhat stabilized, the possibility of Whitkoff and Kushner returning to mediation in the Ukrainian settlement has been reported several times recently, but no dates have been announced yet.