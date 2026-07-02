Russia to have decent representation at upcoming G20 summit in US — sherpa

WASHINGTON, July 2. /TASS/. Russia will have a decent representation at the G20 summit at the end of this year, Denis Agafonov, head of the expert department of the Russian president’s administration and the Russian sherpa in the Group of Twenty (G20), said in response to a TASS reporter’s question.

"<...> The questions of whether the head of state will attend or who will head the delegation will be solved closer to the summit. This depends on a large number of absolutely diverse aspects, including the course of arrangements and approaches of the host side <...>. But in any case, Russia will have a decent representation at the event, no matter what decision is made," Agafonov told the press following the meeting of G20 Sherpas in Washington on June 29-30.

He confirmed that the Russian side is "naturally" aware of public statements from US officials regarding plans to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 meeting. "You know, the participation of leaders involves procedures, invitations, and coordination. This is sort of internal diplomatic kitchen," he noted as he referred to the rules of confidentiality.

In late April, The Washington Post, citing sources in the US State Department, reported that US President Donald Trump is considering inviting Putin to the G20 summit. The event will be held in Miami, Florida, on December 14-15. Trump later told journalists that the presence of the Russian president at the upcoming G20 summit in the United States in December would be very useful.