Moscow, Minsk to defend their interests on world stage through partnership — Putin

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. By strengthening their partnership, Moscow and Minsk will overcome any challenges and defend their interests on the world stage, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted in his greetings to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus.

"I am convinced that by further expanding our multifaceted partnerships and reinforcing the Union State’s institutions, we will overcome any challenges with honor, protect our legitimate interests on the international stage and ensure a decent future for our people," the Russian leader said in a message posted on the Kremlin website.

Putin also wished his Belarusian counterpart good health and success and the Belarusian people well-being and prosperity.