IN BRIEF: What is known about Russian massive retaliatory strike against Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. In response to Ukrainian terrorist attacks, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike, targeting the enemy’s military-industrial facilities, the fuel and energy sector, and military airfield infrastructure, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has compiled the key information on the retaliatory strike.

Defense Ministry’s statement

- In response to the Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike using long-range, high-precision weapons from air, land, and sea, as well as strike drones.

- As a result, military-industrial enterprises and facilities of the fuel and energy complex in the city of Kiev and the Kiev region were struck, as well as the infrastructure of military airfields in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Cherkassy, Chernigov, and Kiev regions, the ministry reported.

Defense Ministry’s report on strikes

- A Russian Armed Forces strike on Kiev hit the Radionix LLC radio-electronic enterprise, which manufactures the Flamingo ground-based long-range missile control systems.

- The enterprise’s products directly impact the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force and its ability to counter air defense systems, the Defense Ministry noted.

- The Russian Armed Forces struck the Athlon Avia radio-electronic assembly plant in Kiev, which supplies the Ukrainian military with Lyuty drones.

- The aviation industry assembly plants of the state-owned Antonov enterprise and the Kiev radio plant were also hit in the Ukrainian capital.

- The Kiev radio plant produces integrated circuits for air defense missile systems and electronic warfare, which directly affect the combat capabilities of systems in service with the Ukrainian military.

- Russian servicemen struck the Kiev-25 industrial facility, which is owned by PV Group Ukraine and manufactures and stores the Lima electronic warfare system.

- The Russian Armed Forces struck the MLP-Chaika transport and logistics center, which is used to store drones arriving from abroad.

- A Russian Armed Forces strike hit the Kiev-3 fuel and lubricants depot, which supplies fuel to Ukrainian military units responsible for air defense.

- Russian servicemen struck gas distribution stations in Kiev and the Kiev region that support the operations of Ukrainian defense industry enterprises.

Situation in Ukraine

- The air raid alert in Kiev, which had been in effect all night, has been lifted. The alert warning in the Ukrainian capital was in effect for more than 11 hours.

- Air raid alerts were also declared overnight and in the morning in many regions of the country. There were repeated reports of explosions in Kiev and other cities, including Krivoy Rog, Pavlograd, Sumy, Kharkov, and Nikolayev.

- The Dnepropetrovsk, Kiev, Nikolayev, Odessa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkov, and Chernigov regions remain in the red zone.

- Widespread smoke is visible in the Ukrainian capital following explosions that occurred during an air raid alert last night, the Insider Kiev news outlet reported.

- It posted photos of smoke in the sky over Kiev on its Telegram channel.

- The Kiev administration announced on its Telegram channel that authorities canceled several public transit routes due to a power outage.

- A fire broke out at an industrial facility in the Kiev region’s Bucha district, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service reported.

- A rescue service helicopter has been deployed to extinguish fires that broke out following nighttime explosions in Kiev, the agency noted.

- According to the State Emergency Service, nearly 500 rescue workers and 96 pieces of specialized equipment are working in Kiev this morning.