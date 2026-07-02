Attacker who caused explosion in Monaco stays in Europe — TV

PARIS, July 2. /TASS/. The suspect in the bombing of an apartment building in Monaco, which injured three people, including Ukrainian businessman Vadim Yermolayev, is in one of the European countries, BFMTV channel quoted a source as saying.

According to the channel, it is not Monaco or France. The judicial authorities of the principality have used international communication channels.

Earlier, Le Figaro reported that a woman could have planted explosives in the entrance of the house. BFMTV said that the woman was disguised as a man.

On June 29, an explosion occurred in the entrance of an apartment building in Monaco. According to BFMTV, one of the three injured is Yermolayev, a citizen of Cyprus, whom the media included in the list of the wealthiest Ukrainian businessmen. It was reported that he owned a network of fraudulent call centers in Ukraine. Yermolayev renounced his Ukrainian citizenship in 2019. In 2023, Kiev imposed sanctions against him.

The Monaco Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the incident in connection with an "attempted murder." According to Le Figaro, a source said that the investigators are inclined to believe that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is behind this crime. According to the publication Comments.ua, the SBU could have staged an assassination attempt on Yermolayev to take control of the call centers associated with him in Dnepropetrovsk and even broader shadow business processes in the city, as well as to prevent his possible interference in politics in the future.