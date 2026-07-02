MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Piskunovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Piskunovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,465 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,465 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 230 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 210 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 155 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 365 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 465 troops and three field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 40 troops and a jamming station in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Luzhki, Khoten and Novaya Sech in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Lyutovka, Zrubanka, Bely Kolodez and Kazachya Lopan in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles three field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Prosyanka in the Kharkov Region, Svyatogorsk, Shchurovo and Lozovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault groups of the 25th Army are completing the destruction of scattered Ukrainian armed formations. The consolidation forces have begun mine clearance and mop-up operations in the city," the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West forces eliminated 30 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, two ground robotic vehicles and 10 UAV control posts in Krasny Liman, it said.

Mobile fire groups and interceptor drones of the Battlegroup West shot down 20 Ukrainian Baba-Yaga and Vampire UAVs that attempted to deliver ammunition and food to the left bank of the Seversky Donets River, it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 20 motor vehicles and two Western-made artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 155 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 155 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka and Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Konstantinovka, assault units of the Battlegroup South are concluding their operations to clear the city from scattered Ukrainian armed formations. During the last 24-hour period, the enemy’s losses amounted to 80 troops, a Canadian-made Senator armored combat vehicle, 23 motor vehicles and three artillery guns," the ministry reported.

In addition, Russia’s Battlegroup South forces destroyed 25 Ukrainian ground robotic systems and 27 UAV control posts in Konstantinovka over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 155 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 28 motor vehicles, six field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 365 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 365 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and five National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Novovodyanoye, Dobropolye, Raiskoye and Gruzskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novotroitskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 365 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, five field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 465 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 465 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy field artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades, four air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Pokrovskoye, Gavrilovka, Podgavrilovka and Kolomiytsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Lyubitskoye, Yegorovka and Barvinovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 465 personnel, nine motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy jamming station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kushugum and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 40 Ukrainian military personnel, 15 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," the ministry reported.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian long-range UAV launch sites over past day

Russian troops struck the Ukrainian army’s long-range UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) launch sites and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, sites for the launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 631 Ukrainian UAVs, 11 smart bombs in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 631 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 11 smart bombs in the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 11 guided aerial bombs and 631 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys Ukrainian uncrewed boat over past day

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed a Ukrainian uncrewed boat in Black Sea waters over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed an unmanned surface vessel of the Ukrainian army in the northeastern part of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 173,204 unmanned aerial vehicles, 664 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,996 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,751 multiple rocket launchers, 35,606 field artillery guns and mortars and 65,452 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.