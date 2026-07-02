EU countries see Hormuz Strait fees as inevitable

BRUSSELS, July 2. /TASS/. Some leading European countries now accept that ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz will have to pay fees to Iran and Oman, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the media outlet, Europe has not yet formalized its position as the United States continues to press for free passage through the strait, while European countries are "also pushing for an international maritime coalition to help with clearing mines in Hormuz."

It remains unclear what level of fees Europe would be willing to accept but it has come to terms with the idea of additional costs, Bloomberg added.