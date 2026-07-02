Kremlin briefing covers Russia's massive strike on Ukraine, EU's confrontation with Moscow

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia's massive retaliatory strike on Ukraine's military and military-related facilities, the European Union's confrontation with Russia, and Vladimir Zelensky's legitimacy were the main topics of a briefing by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

TASS has compiled the key remarks by the Kremlin spokesman.

Russia's massive retaliatory strike on Ukraine

- Chief of Russia’s General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov reported the results of a massive retaliatory strike on targets in Kiev and other populated areas to President Vladimir Putin by phone during the regular morning briefing.

- Russian forces carried out the massive retaliatory strike solely against Ukraine's military and military-related facilities.

- Putin meets with Gerasimov almost every day, but those meetings are closed to the media. "Such meetings take place regularly, almost daily, but they are usually not broadcast by television."

- Moscow will continue increasing pressure on the Kiev regime to achieve its stated objectives.

Possibility of elections in Ukraine

- Vladimir Zelensky's legitimacy remains under serious legal scrutiny. "It is worth recalling President Putin's statement that Zelensky's legitimacy remains under serious legal scrutiny."

- The Kremlin has seen media reports suggesting presidential elections in Ukraine are possible but has heard no official confirmation. "We do not want to comment on reports framed as 'allegedly.' We have indeed seen media reports suggesting elections are possible and that discussions are taking place, but we have heard no official statements confirming this information."

Russia's representative at the farewell ceremony for Khamenei

- Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev will represent Russia at the farewell ceremony for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. "Yes, that is correct. Dmitry Anatolyevich will attend the farewell ceremony."

Escalation in relations with the West

- The European Union's escalation toward Russia further intensifies already heightened tensions across Europe. "Europe's escalation toward Russia is beyond doubt."

- Russia cannot ignore the European Union's path toward militarization and confrontation with Moscow. "As the European Union develops its defense identity, it has embarked on a path of militarization and committed itself to confrontation with Russia. We certainly cannot ignore that."

- The European Union's escalation toward Russia compels Moscow to plan additional measures to ensure its own security.

- Russia will guarantee the reliable protection of its security and national interests, and "there should be no doubt about that."

Power of Siberia 2

- The Kremlin has no information on whether Russia and China will finalize agreements on the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline during the Eastern Economic Forum because the process remains a corporate matter. "Discussions on this issue will certainly continue at the corporate level. Whether the agreements will be finalized during the forum, I cannot say at this point."