MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. From now on, Great Britain should simply be called Britain: London has imposed its "delusions of grandeur" on the whole world, but there's no reason to go along with it, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev told TASS in an interview.

"Incidentally, I welcome the trend of referring to it as 'Britain' in the future, without the 'Great' part. I kind of like that. They’ve imposed their delusions of grandeur on the whole world, but that doesn’t mean we have to go along with it," the senator said.

According to him, Britain is a "unique" country in many respects. "When I worked at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe more than 15 years ago, I often noticed how the British tried to discuss the nature of Russia's political system, particularly how presidential elections are held here. I always tried to remind our British colleagues that they don't have a procedure like the election of a head of state because that position is hereditary; it's a monarchy. They have the right to do so, but then they must understand that they have no right to discuss what happens in other countries because other countries have the right to determine how to organize their political systems," the senator noted.