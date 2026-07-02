BERLIN, July 3. /TASS/. The founder of the BSW party, Sahra Wagenknecht, urged German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to stop financial aid to Kiev after news that a Ukrainian citizen is suspected of involvement in the Nord Stream sabotage.

"What else exactly has to happen before the German government finally learns its lessons?" she asked rhetorically. "Everyone knows that the Ukrainian government, and most likely [Vladimir] Zelensky himself, ordered to commit this terrorist act," she wrote on the X social network.

"As if in gratitude for destroying our energy infrastructure, Merz willingly sends more and more presents worth billions to Kiev, which are getting bogged down in a swamp of corruption," Wagenknecht continued. "Enough is enough! This embezzlement of taxpayer money needs to stop immediately. Instead of again making us a laughing stock to the world, the German government should work hard to resume imports of affordable Russian gas via the still-intact leg of the pipeline. That would be a huge relief for the economy and consumers."

Earlier, Germany's federal prosecutor general announced charges against a Ukrainian national suspected of involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. Prosecutors believe he and his accomplices planned the attack on behalf of Ukrainian state agencies.

On September 26, 2022, unprecedented damage was recorded on three branches of the Nord Stream pipeline and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which had not yet been put into operation. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal investigation into an act of international terrorism.