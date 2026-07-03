Over 19,000 rescuers deployed to Venezuela’s quake-hit La Guaira state — leader

CARACAS, July 3. /TASS/. More than 19,000 rescuers are now taking part in a search and rescue effort in Venezuela’s earthquake-hit state of La Guaira, Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez said.

"After the earthquake we realized that La Guaira has become an epicenter of the disaster," she told reporters in Caracas. "First, we sent approximately 4,000 rescuers there. At this point over 19,000 people are taking part in the rescue effort in La Guaira."

Rodriguez thanked other nations for their assistance, adding that 147 countries have shown solidarity with Venezuela.

The earthquake struck Venezuela on the evening of June 24. Two powerful tremors, measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, were recorded with a gap of about 40 seconds. Their epicenters were located about 10 km apart in Venezuela's Yaracuy state. According to the latest reports, the disaster claimed 2,295 lives.