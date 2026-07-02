Investigators establish Monaco bomber identity — AFP

PARIS, July 3. /TASS/. Monaco investigators have identified the prime suspect in the explosion that left three people wounded, AFP reported, citing the principality’s prosecutors.

"An arrest warrant has already been issued. An Interpol red notice for the suspect will be issued later today," the agency quoted prosecutors as saying in a statement.

Earlier, Le Figaro suggested that the suspect could be a female citizen of Ukraine residing in Germany.

On June 29, an explosion occurred in the entrance of an apartment building in Monaco. According to BFMTV, one of the three injured is Vadim Yermolayev, a citizen of Cyprus, whom the media included in the list of the wealthiest Ukrainian businessmen. It was reported that he owned a network of fraudulent call centers in Ukraine. Yermolayev renounced his Ukrainian citizenship in 2019. In 2023, Kiev imposed sanctions against him.

The Monaco Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the incident in connection with an "attempted murder." According to Le Figaro, a source said that the investigators are inclined to believe that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is behind this crime. According to a publication in Comments.ua, the SBU could have staged an assassination attempt on Yermolayev to take control of the call centers associated with him in Dnepropetrovsk and even broader shadow business processes in the city, as well as to prevent his possible interference in politics in the future.