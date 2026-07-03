One person killed, two more injured in Ukraine’s drone attack on Bryansk Region

BRYANSK, July 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Bryansk Region using drones, killing one person and injuring two others, acting Governor Yegor Kovalchuk reported on his Telegram channel.

"A man was killed in a kamikaze drone strike on the village of Borshchovo in the Pogar District. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends. The family will receive all necessary assistance," he stated.

According to him, a kamikaze drone also struck a moving vehicle in the village of Churovichi in the Klimovo District, and an injured driver was hospitalized. In Suzemka, a kamikaze drone hit a car, and a woman was taken to the hospital to receive required medical assistance.