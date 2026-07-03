Russia's new vehicle sales rise by 12% to 679,800 vehicles in 1H 2026

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Sales of new vehicles in Russia rose by 12% year-on-year in the first half of 2026 to 679,800 vehicles, according to a statement from the Industry and Trade Ministry.

The market for domestically produced vehicles expanded by 29.3% to 431,000 vehicles. The share of Russian-made vehicles in the overall market increased to 63.4% in the first half of the year, up by more than 8 percentage points compared with the same period last year.

Passenger car sales totaled 610,300 vehicles (+16%), light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales amounted to 40,000 vehicles (-18%), truck sales reached 24,600 vehicles (-9.1%), and bus sales stood at 4,900 vehicles (-0.3%).

In June alone, the new vehicle market totaled 127,600 vehicles, up 26.4% year-on-year. Passenger car sales reached 115,800 vehicles (+29.3%), LCV sales totaled 7,000 vehicles (-2.4%), truck sales came to 4,100 vehicles (+14.7%), and bus sales amounted to 797 vehicles (+20.2%).

"Overall sales growth in the first half of 2026 was driven primarily by the passenger car segment. At the same time, compared with the previous month, June saw sales volumes increase across nearly all major market segments," the ministry said.