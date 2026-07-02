Dutch Advisory Council on International Affairs recommends sending military to Ukraine

THE HAGUE, July 3. /TASS/. The Netherlands should play "an active political and military role" in a potential international military mission to Ukraine when a ceasefire agreement is reached, said the Advisory Council on International Affairs (AIV), an independent body that advises the Dutch government and parliament on foreign policy.

The AIV said in a report that the Netherlands should take part in the process of forming a coalition of states, which will "assume political and military leadership of the future international mission" to ensure security guarantees earlier given to Ukraine.

At the same time, the council recommends that the Netherlands make both political and military contribution to the mission.

The document says that the decision to deploy Dutch servicemen to Ukraine should be approved by the parliament, in accordance with constitutional norms. Also, the authorities should decide beforehand what troops and capabilities it is ready to contribute.

Moscow vehemently opposes the deployment of troops from NATO or other European countries in Ukraine in any form. In an NBC News interview last year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that it would be unacceptable for Russia if Ukraine’s security was guaranteed through foreign military intervention in any part of Ukraine.