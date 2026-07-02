Russia successfully tests new fixed-wing FPV training drone

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Acceptance trials of the new UN-001 fixed-wing FPV training drone have been successfully completed, and the aircraft has received a recommendation for mass production and deployment to unmanned systems training centers, the Moscow Military District’s press service announced to TASS.

According to the official statement, the trials took place at the Moscow Military District's counter-UAV center. The drone has been endorsed for serial delivery to enhance training capabilities across unmanned systems units.

Viktor Lobanov, director of the Neolit Research and Production Association, emphasized the importance of the new training device. "Combat aircraft are costly, and each loss during training diminishes the fleet's operational lifespan, which is critically needed on the front lines," he explained.

Lobanov further highlighted the drone's durability and cost-effectiveness: "We designed the UN-001 as a dedicated training platform. Its price is comparable to that of a combat drone, yet it can endure up to 150 crash landings - typically only requiring a propeller replacement. This significantly reduces training costs and equipment downtime."

The counter-UAV center, the premier training facility for unmanned systems operators within the Moscow Military District, conducts a comprehensive three-month program for military personnel who have entered into specialized contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense. Cadets engage in studying the tactical and technical features of various drone models, participate in simulator exercises, and practice piloting both copter and fixed-wing FPV aircraft. They also train in pairs to launch drones, operate radar systems, and perform maintenance tasks.

A key aspect of the program involves cadets independently assembling and configuring training devices, fostering a deeper understanding of drone design, honing rapid repair skills, and increasing operational autonomy in the field. The center is equipped with advanced training complexes that simulate diverse combat scenarios and electronic warfare conditions, ensuring personnel are well-prepared for modern operational challenges.