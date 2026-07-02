BERLIN, July 2. /TASS/. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said the Ukraine conflict "has entered a decisive phase," according to an interview with Der Spiegel magazine.

"The war in Ukraine may have entered a decisive phase. We should seize this moment because Ukraine needs funding," Pistorius said.

Germany remains Ukraine's largest donor. The German government previously reported that Berlin has provided Kiev with about €39 billion in humanitarian aid and €55 billion in military assistance since February 24, 2022.

The Russian side has repeatedly stated that arms deliveries to Kiev only extend the conflict.