LUGANSK, July 1. /TASS/. Over 38,300 Ukrainian service members and foreign mercenaries were killed or wounded in action in June, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"The enemy’s personnel losses stood at 38,325, including Ukrainian militants and mercenaries. This is 7,180 more than in May. The risk of troop losses in the Ukrainian army particularly stems from the low level of personnel training and the rapid deployment of service members to the line of contact. Oftentimes, people are forcefully mobilized and sent to the front within one week. The casualty figure also reflects the effectiveness of our newly-established Unmanned Systems Forces. The enemy has been complaining that our drone operators have greatly improved their performance," he said in a live social media broadcast, citing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Marochko added that in June, Russian forces had destroyed 16,300 drones, 12 tanks, nine multiple rocket launchers, 270 field artillery pieces, 155 electronic warfare systems and radars, as well as almost 2,400 enemy combat vehicles of various types.