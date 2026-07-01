MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is an "excellent liar" as she voiced statements that Russia allegedly decided to cut off natural gas supplies to Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Ursula is an excellent liar. Russia has never cut off gas for Europe," Zakharova told journalists. "Any EU citizen can sue her for this lie and win."

According to her, the Europeans created problems for themselves after they had imposed illegal sanctions against Russia.

"And then, when air conditioners can't be blowing cool air on anyone else in the Brussels headquarters except Ursula because of forced savings, they easily come up with another fake statement about supposedly bad Russia," Zakharova added.