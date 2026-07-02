GENICHESK, July 2. /TASS/. People in Ukraine are growing tired of Vladimir Zelensky, as even his most ardent supporters will eventually view him as a "lame duck," Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo stated.

"The more threats he makes, the weaker he looks. A confident politician doesn’t need to grandstand about a turning point every day. Zelensky understands that fatigue is growing inside Ukraine. Meanwhile, in the West, people are counting the cost and asking, 'Where are the results?' I think his current predicament will eventually catch up to him. Even for Kiev’s most ardent supporters, he will gradually become a lame duck for whom they will have to make excuses," he told the Tavria TV and radio company.

Saldo noted that Zelensky’s presidential term has ended and that the head of the Kiev regime is clinging to power "solely through martial law, a ban on normal political competition, and the suppression of dissenters."

"He [Zelensky] has long since ceased to be a legitimate president. He has become the manager of a military project that must constantly demonstrate activity by threatening Russia, intimidating Belarus, and promising strikes, operations, and 'victories,'" the governor emphasized.