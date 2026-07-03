Ronaldo’s sister says he will end football career after FIFA World Cup

WASHINGTON, July 3. /TASS/. Katia Aveiro, a sister of Portugal’s famous striker Cristiano Ronaldo, said he is likely to end his professional career after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, she told Sport TV.

"Based on the information that I have, Cristiano Ronaldo’s career in the national team may be coming to an end. Not today, maybe, but I believe that this will be his farewell. According to a reliable source, this championship will be his last tournament in the national team’s uniform, it will be his last dance," Aveiro said.

Ronaldo was on the field during his team’s Round of 32 game against Croatia at the age of 41 years and 147 days, which makes him the oldest player to ever take part in a World Cup playoff match.