Russia begins testing new Svarog pro AI-assisted interceptor drone in combat

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian troops have started combat tests of the latest Svarog pro AI-assisted interceptor drone in the special military operation area, a spokesman for the Svarog Research and Production Center told TASS.

"The latest innovation, the Svarog pro air defense drone (FPV AD) outfitted with the AI-assisted final guidance system is undergoing combat testing in the special military operation zone. The drone is undergoing tests jointly with mobile fire groups engaged in countering UAVs. The drone that is designed to engage fixed-wing UAVs is hand-launched and is used jointly with a ground-based control station, enabling an operator to strike targets at a distance of up to 17 km. It features a capability to use its payload," the spokesman said.

The newly developed drone is eventually intended to be mounted on motor vehicles, he added.

"This will make it possible for mobile groups to use the Svarog pro when they go on missions and provide air defense in particular areas, including the protection of industrial enterprises. The UAV system is integrated with a radar and enables its operators to work in a vehicle through a computer with an automated control panel to track targets," the spokesman explained.

The drone operates using analog communications and digital video, he said. "It is encrypted and cannot be intercepted. This helps accomplish objectives more effectively also because the quality of images is higher."

The interceptor drone accelerates to over 300km/h, is capable of flying at an altitude of up to 4 km and has 540mm/410mm/410mm dimensions, the spokesman said.