STOCKHOLM, July 2. /TASS/. Finland has decided to take one of the sides in the Ukrainian conflict, to which it has no relation, instead of maintaining normal contacts with Russia, said Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish conservative the Freedom Alliance party.

"In recent years, Finland has pursued a terrible policy towards Russia, and for no reason other than Russophobia. Instead of maintaining normal relations, Finland decided to take sides in a conflict it had nothing to do with, and then pursued an aggressive policy," the politician said on X.

He noted that joining NATO pushes the country to terrible consequences, and Russia's decision to close border crossings with Finland will lead to a further deterioration of the Finnish economy.

To restore normal relations, Finland must withdraw from NATO membership, which has brought nothing but problems, Mema stressed.

Earlier, Russia closed several railway checkpoints on its border with Latvia, Finland, and Estonia, including St. Petersburg - Finlyandsky and Vyborg. The Russian Foreign Ministry was instructed to notify Riga, Tallinn, and Helsinki of the decision taken by Moscow on July 1.

The common border between Finland and Russia exceeds 1,300 km. On April 4, 2024, the country officially joined the NATO bloc, becoming its 31st member and abandoning its neutral status, which was widely supported by society.