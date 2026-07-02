Turkey calls Israel ‘problem for whole world’

ISTANBUL, July 2. /TASS/. Israel has become a problem for the entire international community, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"We do not intend to retreat from our position. Israel is not only a problem for Turkey, it has become a problem for the whole world. The Israeli authorities have become a burden that humanity can no longer bear," Fidan said on CNN Turk.

He said that Turkey was the first to stop trading with Israel because of the aggression in the Gaza Strip.

"Our president stopped $10 billion trading with Israel overnight. It is important to take a firm position and start doing something," Fidan said.

Turkey regularly issues harsh statements against Israel, accusing it of committing war crimes and genocide in the Gaza Strip. Turkey has terminated all trade relations with the Jewish state since May 2024.